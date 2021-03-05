MaxiVision, a leading super speciality eye hospital greeted Ms. Katrin KIVI, Ambassador of Republic of Estonia at their Hyderabad hospital. Ms. Katrin visited the eye check-up facility to gather deeper insights into eye check-ups. Maxivision brings forth years of well-established eye care services with advanced and Ultra-modern technology to treat critical eye illness. All their technologies are US-FDA, CE approved.

During Ms. Katrin’s visit their highly efficient staff presented a thorough guide of the technology used at the center. Maxivision is at the forefront of the vision care technology revolution and specializes in overall ophthalmic care covering diagnostics, treatment, and surgery. They also carry out their service as a One-stop shop for optical and contact lens.

Commenting on her visit, to Maxivision, Ms.Katrin KIVI said, “ I really appreciate the efforts of Maxivision in treating their patients with world-class technologies. The eye is a very critical part of our body and utmost care must be taken at all times by a facility that caters to patients with various eye related issues”.

Elaborating more on the same Dr.GSK Velu – Chairman ,MaxiVision group of eye hospitals said, being pioneers in the eye care industry, the doctors and surgeons at Maxivision carry years of qualified experience that facilitates the handling of critical eye-related issues. Through the use of world-class technology, a sophisticated experience is always at the behest of the patients. Maxivision sets itself apart with a legacy of stellar eye care services that have treated over 4 million patients and 0.4 million eye surgeries. With 14 super speciality eye hospitals in 6 cities across India, they have established a brand identity like no other in ophthalmic care.