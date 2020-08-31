Anchor  Pradeep Machiraju has no role in rape victim’s case : Manda Krishna Madiga

MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga today made it clear that popular Telugu TV anchor Pradeep Maxhiraju has no role in the sensational rape case involving 139 accused.

Addressing media persons in the city along with the victim , he said that the victim has included the name of Pradeep in her complaint following pressure by one Dollor Babu. He said that he was reminded of bandit queen Phulan Devi after listening to the physical exploitation of the rape victim. He also said that he was shocked after hearing about the complaint of the victim that 139 people raped her. He said that the activists of his Organization had approached the CCS police and added that a woman ACP was investigating the case.

Manda Krishna said that he spoke to the victim for two hours. He made it clear that they would not leave anybody who harass them and added that the police had booked prevention of SC ST atrocities case. He said that out of the 139 people named in the FIR, 30 percent had raped her brutally and added that the remaining 30 percent of the accused has harassed her mentally. He made r clear that 40 percent of the people named by the rape victim in her complaint had no connection with the case. He alleged that SFI activist Meesala Suman and Dollar Babu were responsible for committing rape on the victims.