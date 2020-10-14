ANKURARPANAM OF SRIVARI NAVARATRI BRAHMOTSAVAM ON OCTOBER 15

The holy ritual of Ankurarpanam for the Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavam beginning from October 16-24 will be held on October 15, Thursday night between 7pm and 8pm. As part of the event Senadhipati Sri Viswaksena will be seated in Asthanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam in view of Covid restrictions.

Ankurarpanam is a significant ritual in the Vaikhanasa Agama and is a tradition of prayers for success before commencement of any major festival.



Performance of Ankurarpanam a day ahead of all festivals is an Agama standard practice followed at Tirumala and other Vaishnavite temples. This is the day of nursing the seedlings and hence on the night ahead of Brahmotsavam Ankurarpanam ceremony is performed with Nava Dhanyas (nine cereal seeds).



All vahana sevas will be conducted in the Kalyanotsava Mandapam in Sampangi Prakaram of Srivari temple between 9am and 10am in the morning and between 7pm and 8pm in the evening.

Vijayadashami Parveta Utsavam on October 25 will also be observed in Ekantham only.