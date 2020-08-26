Annex Building of School of Humanities in UoH inaugurated

The annex building of the School of Humanities of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) was virtually inaugurated on Tuesday by the Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Sanjay Dhotre, the Minister of State of Education and G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Home Affairs were the other guests of honour at the event.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Appa Rao Podile welcomed the chief guests of the evening. He recalled the invaluable support given by Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in taking the university to its current status of the Institution of Eminence. He took the opportunity to congratulate the centre, especially the minister of education for its successful formulation of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Briefing about the university, Prof. Appa Rao elaborated on how the university functioned even amidst the pandemic. He said, “The dates for the entrance examinations are scheduled from September 24th-26th. We are hopeful to start the new academic session by November 1.” Speaking about the new annex building of School of Humanities, he said, “The new building will accommodate the Centre for English Language Studies and the Department of Sanskrit Studies and other units of the School which didn’t have a space until now. He also urged the union minister of education to lay down the foundation of the east campus of the university.

Following this, Ramesh Pokhriyal, by the click of a button, virtually inaugurated the building.

Kishan Reddy, who spoke next, began his address by congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal for their efforts in passing the NEP, a change introduced after 34 years. Speaking about the university he was very delighted for the team at the UoH working on Covid-19. He urged the university to seize the opportunity to improve its research potential. He also expressed his hope to see the university in the top 100 universities in the world in the near future.

This was followed by the Union Minister’s address. Ramesh Pokhriyal extended his heartiest congratulations to the University of Hyderabad for securing the Institution of Eminence status. Mindful of the two important projects of the government, New Education Policy and Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Pokhriyal emphasized the role of the UoH in the successful accomplishment of these projects. He said that the New Education Policy aimed at ensuring world-class education in the country. He stressed on ideas of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhena and highlighted the importance of ‘Gyan, Vigyan and Anusandhan.’ He reiterated the importance of languages and language studies and said, “Languages like Sanskrit are a storehouse of knowledge. We need to know these languages to unearth the valuable knowledge of ancient times.” Encouraging the students further, he said, “Take any subject, but be the master in it.”

Responding to the minister, Prof. Appo Rao Podile also mentioned the ayurvedic research started in the Department of Sanskrit.

Speaking at the event, Sanjay Dhotre also joined others in applauding the government for NEP. He said, “The NEP’s multi-disciplinary approach has to be acknowledged. Through it, we can achieve higher quality education rooted in Indianness.” He emphasized the role of the university in imparting world-class education and taking the country’s name higher. He added, “Thereby, we will achieve ‘Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat.”

The event concluded with the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. B. Raja Shekhar extending gratitude to all the guests and participants of the evening. P. Sardar Singh, the registrar of the university and Prof. V. Krishna, (i/C) Dean of School of Humanities along with other officials were also present at the inaugural function.