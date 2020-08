The annual Brahmotsavam of Srivari temple at Tirumala will commence from September 19 with Ankurarpanam on September 18.

Prominent events of Brahmotsavams includes Dwajarohanam on September 19, Garuda vahana seva on September 23, Swarna Rathotsavam on September 24, Rathotsavam on September 26, Chakrasnanam and Dwajaavarohanam on September 27.