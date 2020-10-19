Anupama Parameswaran to pair with Nikhil in 18 Pages 

18 Pages, to be presented by mega producer Allu Aravind and produced by successful producer Bunny Vas will have talented director Palnati Surya Prathap at the helm. The pre-production activities of the film are being carried out at a brisk pace and the makers have locked the female lead of the film. Young and talented Malayali actress Anupama Parameswaran has been officially announced as the female lead in 18 Pages. The on-screen chemistry between Nikhil and Anupama will be an eye feast, opines the director Surya Prathap. Ace director, Sukumar is providing the story and screenplay for the film. National award winning music composer Gopi Sundar will be scoring the tunes.

Lead cast: Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, etc.

Technical crew:

Presented by: Allu Aravind

Banner: GA 2 Pictures, Sukumar Writings

Story and screenplay: Sukumar

Music: Gopi Sundar

Producer: Bunny Vas

Director: Palnati Surya Prathap