AP Budget session to begin from March 19

Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision on the issue of the organization of the Assembly Session. It has decided to hold the session in the ongoing month. The budget of the state legislature will begin from 19th of this month. The state government will introduce the annual budget for the year 2021-22 in the session.

The state government had already made it clear that it would introduce a gender based budget this year. The assembly session is likely to be held till the end of this month. The state government is also planning to approve several important bills in this session. On the other hand, the main opposition TDP is getting ready to corner the state government on various public problems.