Telugu Desam Party National President and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu celebrated his 71st birthday at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted him on the occasion. In a Twitter, the Chief Minister said “Best wished to Cahandrababu Naidu garu on his birthday. May he be blessed with happiness and good health”