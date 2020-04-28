AP CM launches Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy today launched Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme at his Tadepally based camp office. He also spoke to the students of different districts of the state though video conference on the occasion. He also spoke to the district collectors and the mothers of the students.

Speaking on the occasion he said that he was very happy to launch the scheme in the state. He reminded that his father had first launched the scheme in the state and added that none of the leaders of the state had thought about the scheme before his father. Reddy said that they have two sub schemes – one is meant for providing boarding and lodging facilities to the students of the state and the other one is to provide fee reimbursement to the students- under the scheme.

The CM also signed a file releasing ₹4000 crore for the fee reimbursement scheme. He said that his government was reimbursing the complete Fee of the students like no other state government of the country. He also said that they had already released ₹1880 crores of arrears to the colleges of the state.