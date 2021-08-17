AP CM  launches mana badi naadu-nedu program

The Chief Minister of the State YS Jaganmohan Reddy today launched the Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu program at P. Gannavaram ZP high school in the district . The program is aimed at providing education of international standards and corporate level education in all government schools of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, He said that the state government had modernised 15715 schools by spending ₹3669 crore As part of the implementation of the first phase of the program. He said that

He was dedicating all the schools to the students of the state. He said that he had also decided to reopen all the schools from Monday by keeping in view of the future of the studntfd of the state And added that the students were deprived of their schools due to their closure Since the last two years. He said that they had reopened the schools on the basis of the advice of WHO and ICMR.

Reddy said that they had made the villages with less than 10 percent of the Covid virus positivity rate as a unit to reopen the schools and added that all Covid prevention protocol was followed by the officials concerned to reopen them. Speaking further , he said that they had decided to implement Jagananna Vidya Kanika scheme by keeping in view of the future of the tenth and other class students . He said that they were giving ₹731.30 crore to 47.32 lakh students of the state under the scheme . Talking about Vidya Kanuka scheme, he said that they were providing bilingual text books in Hindi and telugu languages , note books, work books and dictionaries to the students under the scheme.

Reddy said that pictorial dictionaries were being given to the students of up to fifth standard in order to ensure that they learnt the lessons easily. He said that they had spent ₹32714 crore for the welfare of the students during the last two years while noting that the provision of proper education is the true property to be given to the students.