AP CM YS Jagan holds aerial survey in three districts

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jagannmohan Reddy today conducted the Aerial Survey of three districts which have been affected by cyclone Niver. He visited Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts of the state.

The CM who left his Tadepally based camp office at 9.30 am reached the reached Gannavaram airport and undertook the aerial survey of Chittoor district. He later held a meeting with the collectors of the three affected districts at Renigunta airport. On the other hand, several areas of the district witnessed rains on Saturday. The CM is also planning to hold a review meeting with the public representatives of the affected districts.