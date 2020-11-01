29.4 C
AP formation Day: CM YS Jagan hoists national flag

YS Jagan appoints five Deputy CMs in Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

The Chief Minister of the state YS Jaganmohan Reddy today hoisted national flag on the occasion of the state formation day at his camp office. He also received guard of honour from the police on the occasion. The CM paid rich tributes to at the portraits of potti sriramulu and Telugu Talli. The event was organized as per the existing Covid 19 Protocol. 

The official programs  in all the districts of the state were held across the state after the CM’s program. The state ministers of the respective districts hoisted the national flag on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the governor of the state Biswabhushan Harichandan conveyed his greetings on the formation day of the state. He asked the state government to take steps for extending the fruits of development to all the people of the state.

