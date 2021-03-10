22.6 C
AP gets Rs. 30731 crores under PMAY

Andhra Pradesh stars has received the highest Rs. 30, 731 crore under central government’s PMAY scheme. This was disclosed by union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri in a reply to a star question raised in Rajya Sabha. Uttar Pradesh state has received the second highest allocations. Rs. 9,311 crore has already been released to Andhra Pradesh which has constructed only 3,60,325 houses so far. In comparison, Uttar Pradesh has constructed 7.02 lakh houses for which Rs. 15,128 crore has been released.
The state has already got sanction of Rs.22,650 crores of central assistance to construct 15.1 lakh houses.

