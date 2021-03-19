AP Governor Biswabhushan hails Urdu university’s progress

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan today hailed the progress being made by Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu university in the state. He said that it was very beneficial that the Urdu university was imparting teaching in two languages .

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the convocation of the university. The governor took part in the convocation through a webinar in the capacity of the chancellor of the university .

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the university was established with the intention to protect the Urdu language and added that it was great that the university was taking all kinds of steps to protect the language. He asked the university officials to translate the knowledge of Urdu in other languages and promote its propagation. Stating that he is keenly observing the progress being made by the newly constituted universities of the state, the governor said that he was happy that the university which was established five years back was offering courses in Urdu and English languages.

He Said that the university had made progress by improving the students strength from 76 to 400 students now. He asked the students to not forget their birth place and parents and country while urging them to achieve their goals by maintaining Brotherhood and love. He also asked them to return something to the society by serving it.