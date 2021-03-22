25.9 C
AP Governor congratulates first Telugu woman for record swim across Palk Strait

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated Goli Shyamala belonging to Samalkot in East Godavari district, for being the first Telugu woman and second woman in the world to swim across the Palk strait.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appreciated Goli Shyamala for her grit and determination to set the record at the age of 44 by covering the distance of 30 kilometres in 13 hours 43 minutes from Jaffna district in Sri Lanka to Danushkoti in Rameswaram.

Governor wished Goli Shyamala would achieve many more such achievements in the future.

