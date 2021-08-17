AP Governor pays glowing tributes on Vajpayee’s death anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion of 3rd death anniversary on Monday. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan offered floral tributes to the portrait of Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a programme held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Harichandan said Vajpayee was a great visionary leader, great patriot and a Statesman and he had the good fortune of working under his leadership and guidance for more than 40 years. He said Vajpayee raised the status of the country in the entire world by conducting the atomic test in Pokhran on May 11, 1998 by disregarding threats of the big powers and proved to the entire world that India was not a weak nation. In spite of the International outrage that ensued, Sri Vajpayee without saying word followed it up with another test on May 13, 1998 and announced to the world that India had now become an atomic power. The economic sanctions against India that followed only strengthened the country’s resolve to become more self-reliant. The Governor said the Golden Quadrilateral Highway network project connecting major cities of the country through multi-lane high speed road network was Vajpayee’s dream project and he ensured its implementation during his time.

He said Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana project connecting the villages to cities by rural road network and the project to supply safe drinking water to villages, sanitation programme etc. welfare programmes had been started during Sri Vajpayee’s period as Prime Minister.

Governor said Vajpayee was a great orator, writer and poet and was respected by all leaders irrespective of political affiliation.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan have attended the programme.