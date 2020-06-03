26.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
June 5, 2020

Navyamedia
Life Political News

AP Govt decides to reopen TTD

0388
ttd

Amaravathi, June 2 (NSS): The Andhra Pradesh government today decided to reopen the famous Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) after a gap of two months. It has allowed the devotees to visit the temple and have darshan by maintaining a distance of six feet. The state government has also decided to hold a trial run with the employees of the TTD and local people.

The state government has issued these orders  in response to a letter written by the EO of the TTD. The special chief secretary of the state government JSV Prasad issued orders to reopen the temple. In its orders, the state government has made it clear that the darshans at the temple could be continued by following ongoing lockdown rules. Following this, the authorities of the TTD have gotten busy making arrangements for the resumption of the Darshans at the temple.

Related posts

Khairatabad Ganesh to turn just one feet this year

admin

Breach the barrier of fear and uplift your creativity at The Prahlad Kakar School

admin

HYDERABAD METRO RAIL RECORDS A NEW HIGH IN RIDERSHIP

Ashok prasad

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali