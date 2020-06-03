AP Govt decides to reopen TTD

Amaravathi, June 2 (NSS): The Andhra Pradesh government today decided to reopen the famous Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) after a gap of two months. It has allowed the devotees to visit the temple and have darshan by maintaining a distance of six feet. The state government has also decided to hold a trial run with the employees of the TTD and local people.

The state government has issued these orders in response to a letter written by the EO of the TTD. The special chief secretary of the state government JSV Prasad issued orders to reopen the temple. In its orders, the state government has made it clear that the darshans at the temple could be continued by following ongoing lockdown rules. Following this, the authorities of the TTD have gotten busy making arrangements for the resumption of the Darshans at the temple.