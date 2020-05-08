AP Local bodies’ elections postponed once again

The local Body elections in Andhra Pradesh state have been postponed once again. The state election commission has announced that it has decided to postpone the elections for some more time by keeping in view of the ongoing lockdown and orders of high court of the state. It has also said that the election process would be suspended till the next order of the high court.

The commissioner of state election commission Justice V. Kanakaraj has issued a notification to this effect. The commission has also conveyed its decision to all the district collectors and election officials. It may be noted here that the then commisoner of the commission N. Ramesh Kumar issued orders postponing the elections for a period of six weeks by citing the outbreak of coronavirus on March 15.