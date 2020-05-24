Apex Council meet soon on water row of Telugu states

The centre has called for an Apex Council meeting of two Telugu States to resolve Krishna water row.

Union waters resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has directed for a meeting to address the issue amicably.

The members of the Council include union water resources minister, Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, K Chandrasekhar Rso and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The water ministry officials written letters on May 21 to the states for agenda to discuss soon.

The officials informed the two states for the meeting. The Council meeting will be held in Delhi soon according to information. The Centre calls Apex meeting at a time as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are fighting over the Krishna and Godavari projects.

Telangana objected with Krishna board against 203 GO to expand Pithireddipadu and draw from Srisailam project. As a result, Krishna Water Board sought details of surplus waters in Godavari and Krishna rivers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Board asked the two states to give details of the projects being objected by each other.

Earlier, Telangana Irrigation principal secretary Rajat Kumar and Engineer in Chief Muralidhar met the board and urged against AP proposal on Srisailam waters. New project plan to increase height and draw more waters. Rajat Kumar hoped of an amicable call to protect state interests.

Andhra Pradesh Government plans to start new project from Srisailam to draw 8 tmc waters. The orders said to draw 3 tmc from Sangameshwara point and 88000 cusecs from Pithireddipadu. The AP Government has issued GO 203 on May 5 for the purpose. The AP orders will cause inconvenience to Telangana requirements of waters to irrigation and drinking and Krishna basin.

As per the reorganization act has allocated 299 tmc to Telangana and 512 tmc to AP. However the Water allocations issue is pending with the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

Telangana urged the board to fix telemetry equipment to check veracity of waters used from Srisailam project in vain.