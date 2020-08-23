Apex council meeting postponed

The meeting of the Apex Council, which was constituted to solve the water disputes between two Telugu speaking states- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh- has been postponed by the union government . The meeting was scheduled to be held on August 25 of this month.

The Union Ministry of water resources has said that it would announce the rescheduled date of the meeting very soon. It may be noted here that disputes related to water allocations in Krishna and Godavari rivers have taken place between the two states. Keeping this in mind, the union government has decided to hold the Apex council meeting to resolve the disputes between the two states as per the AP Reorganisation Act .

It was initially scheduled to be held on August 5 of this month. However the Chief Minister of the state KCR wrote a letter to the union government and urged it to postpone the meeting by citing his busy schedule. Following this, the Center has decided to hold the meeting on August 25. The Chief Ministers of the two states have also decided to attend the meeting on the scheduled date. However, the unexpected fire mishap at the left canal Hydel power house of Srisailam reservoir and the infection of Covid 19 virus to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led to adjournment of the meeting. The meeting was actually scheduled to be held through video conference.