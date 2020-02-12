APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic Poster Unveiled

Shri. Prakash Javdekar, Minister for Information & Broadcasting from New Delhi welcomed JagadeeshDaneti and team of Pink Jaguars Entertainment, USA for film & media announcements and investments in India. Minister applauded JagadeeshDaneti who recently created sensations through his scripts in Hollywood. He is the first Indian born Film Writer and Director to make commercial Hollywood features, minister stated.

In his current India tour happening during February 9th – 16th, 2020, Pink Jaguars Entertainment, Los Angeles based Hollywood Film and Media House along with Directors JagadeeshDaneti and Johnny Martin is set to announce 5 Film projects. The first project will be a biopic of Late Shri. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Hon’ble former President of India. SuvarnaPappu, Managing Director of Pink Jaguars Entertainment stated that the other film titles and details will be announced in major film hubs like Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. Minister unveiled the poster of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam biopic, where in veteran Actor Ali holds the title role of Abdul Kalam. The venture marks the 1,111th film of Ali’s acting career and is his Hollywood debut.

Speaking to the press, PrakashJavdekar said that Jagadeesh is the pride of the nation for his film and media collaborations in Hollywood. He is the one who brought Hollywood to Indian cinema. Javadekar said that it is an honor to be launching the project on Shri A.P.J.AbdulKalam. He assured the Government of India supports this project.

Johnny Martin, Hollywood Producer and Director, expressed his excitement to be collaborating with JagadeeshDaneti and appreciate the support as well as cooperation from the Government of India. He stated his desire to make films that touch the heart and convey a story while he also reinforced that the phenomenal script lines established by JagadeeshDaneti will make that come true.

SuvarnaPappu, Managing Director for Pink Jaguars Entertainment, discussed the Media Fund of $1 Billion US dollars that is set to bring in investments into India for execution of the above set projects. In addition she discussed the establishment of film studios and Technology media power houses that are set to advance the Augmented Realty (AR) and Virtual Realty (VR) centers in India.

Veteran actor Mohammed Ali, a Pan Indian film star set to play the lead role of the Shri. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. He stated his keen interest in enacting the role of Kalam and felt elated for it was a dream come true for him. He conveyed his sincere thanks to director Jagadeesh for giving him an opportunity for his Hollywood debut.

Hollywood actress LilianRav from Los Angeles, Hollywood USA , Bollywood Film Maker MadhurBhandarkar, BJP Senior Leader and MLC RamachandraRao, Mrs. Kalyani (Joint Secretary, Films, I&B Ministry) and many other film celebrities also joined the event to appreciate Director Jagadeesh. LilianRav has come back to her roots from USA to pursue her acting career under the banner of Pink Jaguars Entertainment, teaming up with them to explore the various ventures possible.