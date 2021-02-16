Applications invited for Fire & Safety courses

National Centre for Fire & Safety Engineering called for applications into Fire Safety, Industrial Safety courses like organizing health Safety & environment, occupational health safety, health sanitary Inspector courses. Those passed Intermediate, degree, diploma, engineering candidates can apply for the respective courses.

The courses offered: Certificate course in Sub- Fire Officer, health sanitary Inspector, diploma in fire technology & industrial safety, post diploma in Fire & Industrial Safety, diploma in Industrial Safety, diploma in health safety & environment, diploma in occupational health safety.

The Director Vimala Reddy has stated that after successfully competition of courses in Fire & Safety Courses, the candidates will get opportunities in the Job profiles like Safety Officer, Fire Officer, Safety Supervisor, HSE Officer, Safety Engineer, Firemen. Candidates will be getting better opportunities from Oil & Gas Industry, Mining, Plantation & Erecting, Thermal Power Stations, Construction, Airports, MNCs and so on in the country and abroad.

The last date for filing applications is February 25. For more information , those interested may call 9701496748. They can apply online website www.ncttindi.com.