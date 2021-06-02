28.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
June 3, 2021

Navyamedia
Education Education News Political News Telangana

Applications invited for T-Seva centres

0441
Applications for opening T-Seva online centers invited

T-Seva Centre has invited applications from Entrepreneurs for the opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State. 

            T- Seva Centre is an online services assistance Centre’s to facilitate e-Services / Online Services accessible to most of the People who still don’t have internet or online banking facilities all over Telangana. 

T-Seva Centre offers 25% Subsidy/ Concession on the registration fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen under Swarna Telangana Self Employment Scheme.

Interested Entrepreneurs from across the State can apply on our website:  www.tsevacentre.com  on or before June 15. For more details contact 8179955744 

Related posts

I resign if Sanjay proves central aid to beedi workers: Harish Rao

admin

Talasani distributes buffalos at Mulkanur

Ashok prasad

KTR pats T- Sat channel for 1 million downloads

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali