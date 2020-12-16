Applications invited for T-Seva centres

T-Seva Centre is inviting applications from interested candidates for opening of T-Seva Online Centres in all the cities, districts, mandals and panchayats across Telangana. A subsidy of 25 per cent will be offered in the registration fee under Telangana self-employment scheme to SC, ST, BC, and EBC, women and Ex-Servicemen.

T-Seva Online Centre provides services that include PAN Card enrolment and correction, AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) – Micro ATM, Bharat bill payments, bus, rail and flight tickets, all bank money transfers, telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post- paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, New DTH Applications, bank CSP – payments, opening of new accounts, issue of debit cards, cash deposits, cash withdrawal, Insurance Services, gold loans request, cash in services for more than 20 companies and skill development admission services.

The last date for submission of applications is December 21. Online applications can be sent on the website:www.tsevacentre.com. For more information contact: 8179955744 .