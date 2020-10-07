21.8 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 8, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

APPLICATIONS INVITED TO SET UP T-SEVA CENTRES

0100
Applications for opening T-Seva online centers invited

T-Seva Centre has invited applications from  interested  candidates for opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State.
            A subsidy of 25 percent will be offered in the registration fee under Telangana self-employment scheme to SC, ST, BC, and EBC, Minority, women candidates and Ex-Servicemen.
            T-Seva Online Centre provides  PAN Card Enrolment & Correction, AEPS   (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) – Micro ATM, Bharat Bill payments, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, New DTH Apply, Bank CSP- Payments Bank, Opening of New accounts, issue of debit cards, Cash Deposits, Cash withdraws Insurance Services, Gold loans request, Cash in services for more than 20 Companies,  Skill Development Admission Services.

            The last date for applying is October 21. Online applications can be sent on the website:  www.tsevacentre.com for starting T-Seva Online Services in their respective areas.
For more information contact mobile no. 8179955744  .

Related posts

ABK Prasad’s wife Sudharani dead

admin

Restart public transport on Centre nod, fight for water rights: KTR

admin

President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Cape Town in South Africa

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali