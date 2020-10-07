APPLICATIONS INVITED TO SET UP T-SEVA CENTRES

T-Seva Centre has invited applications from interested candidates for opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State.

A subsidy of 25 percent will be offered in the registration fee under Telangana self-employment scheme to SC, ST, BC, and EBC, Minority, women candidates and Ex-Servicemen.

T-Seva Online Centre provides PAN Card Enrolment & Correction, AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) – Micro ATM, Bharat Bill payments, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, New DTH Apply, Bank CSP- Payments Bank, Opening of New accounts, issue of debit cards, Cash Deposits, Cash withdraws Insurance Services, Gold loans request, Cash in services for more than 20 Companies, Skill Development Admission Services.

The last date for applying is October 21. Online applications can be sent on the website: www.tsevacentre.com for starting T-Seva Online Services in their respective areas.

For more information contact mobile no. 8179955744 .