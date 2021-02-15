19.8 C
Hyderabad, IN
February 16, 2021

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Applications invited to set up T-Seva Centres

053
Applications for opening T-Seva online centers invited

T-Seva Centre has invited applications from interested candidates for opening   T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State.
A subsidy of 25 percent will be offered in the registration fee  under Telangana self-employment scheme to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen.
T-Seva Online Centre provides  PAN Card Enrolment & Correction, AEPS   (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) – Micro ATM, Bharat Bill payments, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, New DTH Apply, Bank CSP- Payments Bank, Opening of New accounts, issue of debit cards, Cash Deposits, Cash withdraws Insurance Services, Gold loans request, Cash in services for more than 20 Companies,  Skill Development Admission Services.
The last date for applying is February 27 .Online applications can be sent on the website:  www.tsevacentre.com for starting T-Seva Online Services in their respective areas. For more information contact  8179955744  .

