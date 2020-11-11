25.4 C
Applications invited to set up T-SevaCentres

0225
Applications for opening T-Seva online centers invited

T-Seva Centre invited applications from interested candidates for the opening of T-Seva Online Centres at all Cities, Districts, Mandals and Panchayats areas across Telangana State. 

A subsidy of 25 percent will be  offered in the registration fee  under Telangana self-employment scheme to SC, ST, BC, EBC, Minority, Women candidates and Ex-Servicemen.

T-Seva Online Centre provides  PAN Card Enrolment & Correction, AEPS   (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) – Micro ATM, Bharat Bill payments, Bus, Rail & Flight Tickets, All Bank Money Transfers, Telecom Recharges – Prepaid, Post-paid, Landline, DTH, Data Cards, Insurance payments, New DTH Apply, Bank CSP- Payments Bank, Opening of New accounts, issue of debit cards, Cash Deposits, Cash withdraws Insurance Services, Gold loans request, Cash in services for more than 20 Companies,  Skill Development Admission Services.

The last date for applying is November 24. Online applications can be sent on the website: www.tsevacentre.com for starting T-seva online services in their respective areas. For more information contact 8179955744.

