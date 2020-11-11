Araku Aroma is set to launch its new cafe in Hyderabad on Nov.19

India is a coffee loving nation and Hyderabadis certainly savour quality coffee. Araku Aroma Coffees are blended from the eastern ghats endowed with rich quality of coffee beans. Our organic arabica beans are produced by local tribes at the highest elevations. Then they are professionally roasted to get the best flavors of the beans to produce best Araku coffee. It lets everyone to enjoy the ascent to peak flavour.

Krish Food and Fun (India) Pvt. Ltd. that owns Araku Aroma is founded by S Krishna Chaitanya who is passionate to spread quality coffee through its outlets.

S Krishna Chaitanya, Founder and CEO, Krish Food and Fun (India) Pvt. Ltd. Said, after these COVID situations the things were really drastic and very bad but we have to move on, now the situations are little bit stabilized so we are opening our 2nd outlet with roastery in Nallagandla, Hyderabad city on November 19.We have 19 outlets across India in Orissa, Karnataka, Delhi(NCR), Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this will be the 20th Outlet. As we are supporters of local tribes we help them in best forming methods and marketing. Ours is the only company registered for Araku Coffees in USA, which is into cafe shops promoting Araku coffee.