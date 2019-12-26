Artist Gallaery Telugu Cinema NewsTelugu Actress Archanna Guptaa Bikni Images December 26, 2019December 26, 20190289 Archanna Guptaa , slow and steadily seems to be making a mark in the south as well as Bollywood film industry . The actress who hails from Agra and started pursuing her dreams that of an actor , started her journey by doing theatre and then became a name to reckon with it the add fraternity Archanna Guptaa , slow and steadily seems to be making a mark in the south as well as Bollywood film industry . The actress who hails from Agra and started pursuing her dreams that of an actor , started her journey by doing theatre and then became a name to reckon with it the add fraternity Archanna Guptaa , slow and steadily seems to be making a mark in the south as well as Bollywood film industry . The actress who hails from Agra and started pursuing her dreams that of an actor , started her journey by doing theatre and then became a name to reckon with it the add fraternity The pretty smile soon made place in Bollywood and won accolades for her short film me too. . Archanna is known for her work as a lead heroine in films like Circus, Lift Kodla, Karthik, Maasi, Kaanchi, Rasputin, Aryan to name a few. Her film, Ek Betuke Aadmi ki Afrah Raatein, got selected for the Toulouse Film festival 2019. The pretty smile soon made place in Bollywood and won accolades for her short film me too. . Archanna is known for her work as a lead heroine in films like Circus, Lift Kodla, Karthik, Maasi, Kaanchi, Rasputin, Aryan to name a few. Her film, Ek Betuke Aadmi ki Afrah Raatein, got selected for the Toulouse Film festival 2019. The svelte figure beauty seems to have set the temperature soaring as she broke the internet with her green saree pic which went viral. The actress who has worked in several south indian films, web series, short films and tv commercials seems to be making the right kind of noise that be via her acting skills or hot looks. The svelte figure beauty seems to have set the temperature soaring as she broke the internet with her green saree pic which went viral. The actress who has worked in several south indian films, web series, short films and tv commercials seems to be making the right kind of noise that be via her acting skills or hot looks. The svelte figure beauty seems to have set the temperature soaring as she broke the internet with her green saree pic which went viral. The actress who has worked in several south indian films, web series, short films and tv commercials seems to be making the right kind of noise that be via her acting skills or hot looks.