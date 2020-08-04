Aruna condoles deaths of Sunnam Rajaiah, Vangapandu Prasad

Former Minister and BJP leader, DK Aruna today expressed grief at the death of former MLA and CPM leader Sunnam Rajaiah from old Khammam district.



She said that with Rajaiah death Telangana has lost a voice of dalits, tribes and adivasis in the state.

Aruna stated that the leader of masses has fought in Assembly on the problems of the poor and dalits.

The former minister said that the communist leader was an ideal leader who had strived for poor and working class for his entire lifetime. She said that Rajaiah was a committed leader for democracy and constitutional values.

The CPM leader tried to protect democratic values as he followed legislative norms in the Assembly she noted. The state has lost a true leader as he inculcated hopes on politics among people and vied for cause of masses.

She conveyed sympathies to bereaved family members. Aruna also condoled death of noted singer, poet and lyrics writer from the state Vangapandu Prasad Rao .

His death is loss to film and literary fields she said and hoped if his soul rest in peace. Aruna conveyed sympathies to bereaved family members.