August 20, 2020

Political News Telangana

Aruna condoles Kishta Reddy death

MLA Krishna Reddy passes away

Former Minister  and BJP leader DK Aruna  today condoled the death of former MLA Edma Kishta Reddy. 
In a statement here,  the former minister said that Kishta Reddy has served for development of his Kalwakurthy constituency and Mahabub Nagar district. His death is loss to the district,  she felt.
She said that the former MLA has served his best for cause of poor and farmers in the segment. The BJP leader prayed that the former MLA soul rests in peace.  Aruna conveyed sympathies to bereaved family members.

