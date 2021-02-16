Aruna flays KCR for ignoring Jogulamba temple

BJP National Vice President and former minister DK Aruna today accused the Telangana government of neglecting Jogulamba Temple in Gadwal district.

The state government should give funds for developing this famous temple she demanded.

The people will not tolerate this deliberate negligence by the government denying funds to Jogulamba temple.

The BJP leader’s remarks came at a time when KCR family members visited the temple and offered special pujas.

Speaking to press persons here, the BJP leader hit out that the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not spending a single rupee for this temple development. She charged that KCR Government is least bothered of the temple which is only Shakti Peetham in Telangana state. Though the Centre offered Rs 36.76 cr for development of the temples,the KCR government ignored to spend funds, Aruna charged.

The former minister also flayed that the KCR Government which spends hundreds of crores for other temples is not giving funds for this temple. The Government cannot ignore it and allot funds, she demanded.