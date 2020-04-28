Arvind Kumar distributes safety kits to Journalists

Information and public relations Commissioner and Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar today distributed safety kits to journalists at Samachar Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated that the safety of the journalists, both print and electronic who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID -19 is of paramount concern of the government. There have been recent reports of cases in some states where journalists were infected with the virus. He said that it is the duty of every citizen to take precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus, otherwise in case of negligence the epidemic may spread to entire region.

He urged journalists to protect themselves from corona virus. He thanked the IxoraFM organization for partnering with the state government in providing the kits to the journalists. He informed that 150 safety kits have been provided to the media persons today and another 500 will be provided in a couple of days. He asked the officials of the information department to coordinate with the agencies and ensure supply of safety kits to all the members of print and electronic media. The safety kit contains one face shield, mask, three ply masks, two sanitizer bottles and one pair of gloves.

Additional Director Nagiah Kamble, Executive Director Film Development Corporation Kishore babu Joint directors Jagan and Venkateswar Rao and other officials of the information department participated.