The nation celebrates Vijay Diwas today to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war. Rich tributes are being paid to the martyrs who laid down their lives during the war. It was on this day in 1971, the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93 thousand troops, had surrendered unconditionally to the allied forces consisting of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini. The end of the war also resulted in subsequent secession of East Pakistan into Bangladesh.

On the occasion Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he salutes the courage and valour of Indian soldiers. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the history created by our army on this day in 1971 will always be engraved in the golden words.

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Yesso Naik, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tribute at National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.