Assembly adjourns sine die

The Monsoon session of Assembly today adjourned sine die after eight working days instead of 18 days earlier decided by BAC amid Corona pandemic.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy announced that the house is adjourned sine die due to corona cases. The house has passed a key revenue bill among others and approved by council also.

About 52 persons including Nampally MLA, some of assembly staff, media persons are positive and the house was adjourned. The session days are reduced as per a decision taken after a meeting of BAC which met on Tuesday he said.

The house maintained Corona protocols during its session he said. The speaker extended thanks to members, staff, media and police the speaker said.

Srinivas Reddy said that the house has passed 12 bills and passed a few resolutions. In addition to revenue bill, the house passed VROs cancellation bill, panchayat raj amendment Bill and others.

The house during its session has passed some resolutions seeking the centre to repeal draconian power bill and other for conferring Bharat Rathna on former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao.

The house saw some heated argument among the treasury benches and the opposition on key issues of revenue bill, city development, roads, metro rail, education, irrigation projects and others.