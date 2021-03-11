Australian High Commissioner to India, The Hon Barry O’Farrell AO visits NMDC

The Australian High Commissioner to India, The Hon Barry O’Farrell AO visited NMDC, the country’s largest Iron Ore producing Navratna Company, along with Ms Sarah Kirlew, Consul General (South India) and Mr Percy Bell, Minister-Counsellor (Economic).

They met Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC; Amitava Mukherjee, Director (Finance); Alok Mehta, Director (Commercial) and Somnath Nandi, Director (Technical). The delegation discussed how Australia can be of NMDC’s interest in critical and strategic mining activities. They also dwelled upon mutual cooperation and investment opportunities in mining in Australia.

Australia, a mineral rich nation and its mineral industry is a significant contributor to its export trade. Australia is one of the world’s leading producers of bauxite, iron ore, lithium, gold, lead, diamond, rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc. Australia also has large mineral sand deposits of ilmenite, zircon and rutile. In addition, Australia produces large quantities of coal, manganese, antimony, nickel, silver, cobalt, copper and tin.

NMDC, with an experience of over six decades in mining is present in Australia through its subsidiary, Legacy Iron Ore Ltd and is undertaking exploration activities for gold projects.

Speaking on the visit Sumit Deb, CMD – NMDC, commented, “We are very happy to host the Australian High Commissioner to India, The Hon. Barry O’Farrell AO. NMDC is always looking to expand horizons and utilise the expertise that we have accrued over the years. He apprised us of the different opportunities available in Australia and we had a constructive discussion on the prospects of a joint collaboration.”