Avoid corona panic: Sabitha

Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy today urged people not to get worried if tested positive for Corona virus. She launched an ambulance given by Concern Institute for Chevella government hospital to treat corona cases.

On the occasion Sabitha Indra Reddy said that tests and treatment are same everywhere for corona. From America to Hyderabad or other places the positive cases are being seen she said. KCR government released Rs 100 cr to equp the hospitals to treat covid patients she said.

Avoid private hospitals and get free treatment in government hospitals she advised. The state government has offered the best facilities in hospitals. She asked people to dare corona problem and get treatment.

There is no need for panic on corona which can be tide over in near future. The government hospitals offer free tests and treatment for corona positive cases she said.

The government taking steps to check private hospitals from looting people. Sabitha Indra Reddy appreciated the donor of the ambulance.