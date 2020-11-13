29.1 C
Hyderabad, IN
November 14, 2020

Navyamedia
Political News Telangana

Avoid neglecting corona till January : Director Srinivas

Health Director, Srinivas today appealed to people to follow Corona protocols for another three mo. 

He told a media conference that the people cannot neglect the virus spread and be more cautious till next January.  Since there are more marriages this season people may go for shopping and gathering.  This may cause spread of the virus if norms are not followed, he cautioned. 

In three months, we can expect the vaccine to treat corona he said.  By January we expect the vaccine arrival in the open market and till then we have to be more cautious he added.

During Deepavali festival there is more shopping and gathering.  This will lead to virus spread if neglecting to follow protocols. 

The state government has special teams that found people neglecting the corona issue he said.  The health director has asked people to maintain distance use masks and sanitise hands. 

Else the problem will rise as it causes panic and unrest among the people,  he said.  The government is for reducing the virus spread through required measures. 

