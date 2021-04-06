B. Optometry at GITAM

School of Science (SoS) of GITAM Deemed-to-be University, here is going to launch B.Optometry (Bachelor of Optometry) from the Academic year 2021-22 in collaboration with

L.V. Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

In a press release here today, Prof. G.A.Rama Rao, Principal, SOS said that the B.Optometry is a four-year program. Students will spend two years at the School of Science, Hyderabad campus and two years at LVPEI.

Optometry is the science of examination, diagnosis, treatment, and management of eye diseases and visual disorders. It also deals with eye equipment (including lenses and spectacles) for improving the vision.

The course will enable students to become competent professionals and be part of the healthcare team as an Optician, Optometrist, and Ophthalmic Assistants. The curriculum includes the application of technologies like artificial intelligence and deep learning to improve the patient experience.

Aspiring candidates should have cleared their intermediate or class 12 board examination in the stream of science from a recognized board of education.

Applicants must also ensure that they have secured a minimum aggregate score of 55% in the qualifying exam, in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

For fee structure and other details, contact 08455-221395 / 372 or browse hydgss.gitam.edu.