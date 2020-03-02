Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu’s Prestigious Film Produced By Miryala Ravinder Reddy

The third Film in Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mass Director Boyapati Srinu’s combination after biggest blockbusters ‘Simha’ and ‘Legend’, Prestigiously Produced by Young Producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy in Dwaraka Creations banner has kickstarted its regular shoot today, March 2nd at RFC, Hyderabad. Director Boyapati Srinu started the regular shoot of the film with a fight sequence shot on Natasimha Balakrishna composed by fight masters Ram – Lakshman. This schedule will progress in a non-stop manner. This film which is coming in the combination of Balayya and Boyapati has huge expectations among the audience and fans alike. Matching all those expectations, ‘BalayyaBoyapati3’ is being made with the most powerful elements along with a strong story mounted on a grander scale. Thaman is composing the music. More details about the Prestigious ‘BalayyaBoyapati3’ will be revealed soon.

Natasimha Balakrishna starrer will have Music: Thaman SS, Cinematography: Ramprasad, Art Director: AS Prakash, Fight Masters: Ram – Lakshman, Producer: Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Direction: Boyapati Srinu