28.2 C
Hyderabad, IN
June 3, 2021

Navyamedia
Education Education News Telangana

Bandi demands Govt to release job notifications

0117
Bandi Sanjay Kumar

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today demanded the State government to immediately release job notifications for the welfare of the lakhs of unemployed youth of the state. He also demanded the state government to give unemployment wages to all eligible  unemployed youth from the year 2018.

 Sanjay claimed that the unemployed youth of the state were facing a lot of problems due to lack of job recruitment in the state since the last seven years. Stating that the separate Telangana State agitation was done for water, funds and Jobs, he alleged that the family of the CM and his supporters were benefitted after the formation of Telangana state. He mocked that while water was given to the farm house of the CM, funds and jobs  were given to his family members and supporters. He made it clear that the youth of the state had played a pivotal role in the first and the second phase of the separate state agitation. He claimed that the lakhs of youth of the state were waiting for Jobs for years together and added that the age limit of the most of the job aspirants had already crossed the prescribed limit.

He said that the former chairman of TSPSC Ghanta Chakrapani said that 25 lakh graduates of the state had registered their names on the website of the commission for securing government jobs and added that the CR Biswal committee had announced that 2.9 lakh jobs were vacant in the state. Sanjay said that the state government had not conducted group-1 exam  after the formation of the Telangana state.

Related posts

Secunderaad railway station buzzes with life

admin

Centre partisan on water funds: Dayakar

admin

Intermediate spot valuation begins

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali