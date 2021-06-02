Bandi demands Govt to release job notifications

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today demanded the State government to immediately release job notifications for the welfare of the lakhs of unemployed youth of the state. He also demanded the state government to give unemployment wages to all eligible unemployed youth from the year 2018.

Sanjay claimed that the unemployed youth of the state were facing a lot of problems due to lack of job recruitment in the state since the last seven years. Stating that the separate Telangana State agitation was done for water, funds and Jobs, he alleged that the family of the CM and his supporters were benefitted after the formation of Telangana state. He mocked that while water was given to the farm house of the CM, funds and jobs were given to his family members and supporters. He made it clear that the youth of the state had played a pivotal role in the first and the second phase of the separate state agitation. He claimed that the lakhs of youth of the state were waiting for Jobs for years together and added that the age limit of the most of the job aspirants had already crossed the prescribed limit.

He said that the former chairman of TSPSC Ghanta Chakrapani said that 25 lakh graduates of the state had registered their names on the website of the commission for securing government jobs and added that the CR Biswal committee had announced that 2.9 lakh jobs were vacant in the state. Sanjay said that the state government had not conducted group-1 exam after the formation of the Telangana state.