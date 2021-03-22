Bandi gives credit to BJP for PRC

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today claimed that his party was responsible for the declaration of PRC (Pay Revision Commission ) by the chief minister KCR. He said that the party had organised protest programs on the issue and demanded the state government to declare 43 percent of the fitment to the employees of the state government. Speaking to media persons in the city, he said that it was unfortunate that the CM had announced to give the PRC for only 12 months. He said that the CM had declared the PRC after observing the fact that the people of the state stood by the BJP in Dubbaka by-elections and GHMC elections. He claimed that the party leaders and workers had even gone to jails for the PRC. Sanjay said that the employees who thought that they would get 43 percent of the PRC were disappointed with the declaration of 30 percent of the PRC by the CM.