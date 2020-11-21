Bandi Sanjay dares govt to arrest him

The war of words between ruling TRS and opposition BJP leaders continues ahead of the GHMC elections. Continuing his bitter attack, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay today dared the state government to arrest him if they have guts to do so. He asked the state government as to why he was not arrested so far if he had committed any crime. Targeting the ruling TRS party leaders on his visit to Charminar based Bhagya Laxmi temple, Sanjay wondered if the Bhagya Laxmi temple was either in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh. He claimed that the Hyderabad got its as Bhagya Nagar due to the same temple.

He said that CM KCR scared of the BJP and added that he was ready to visit any of the temple and swear by the presiding deity about his statement. Referring to the alleged letter written to the state election commissioner, he said that the state election commissioner had also made it clear that the letter was not written by him while asking the TRS leaders as to why they are not responding to the statement of the commissioner. He alleged that the TRS leaders were trying to defame the BJP in the ongoing election campaign. He said that the ruling party leaders resorted to poisonous campaign against their party in the recent Dubbaka by-elections by changing the logo of a TV channel.

Bandi sanjay made another promise to the GHMC voters. He said that they would deposit Rs.10,000 more to all those who already got Rs.10,000 from the state government. He made it clear that none can control the BJP and added that only people of the state has the power to control them.