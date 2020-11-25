Bandi Sanjay is an outsider for Hyderabad: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned BJP State President Bandi Sanjay for his controversial remarks aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony of Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference, Uttam Kumar Reddy called Bandi Sanjay an ‘outsider’ who knows nothing about Hyderabad or its history. He said Bandi Sanjay lacks political maturity and he doesn’t even understand the meaning or implications of his communal remarks. “Bandi Sanjay was a ‘chillar Corporator’ of Karimnagar who incidentally got elected as MP and even made the BJP State President. He is a complete outsider to Hyderabad and he knows nothing about the city and is trying to disturb its peace,” he said.

Later, in the day Uttam addressed road shows in Kukatpally, Moosapet and Old Bowenpally divisions. “I was born in Charminar Hospital and I know and love everything about my Hyderabad including its rich history, culture, heritage, people, customs, religion, its cosmopolitan nature and every other aspect. People of this city have been living peacefully for over 400 years. But some outsiders like Bandi Sanjay are trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Hyderabad through their communal speeches. I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to reject communal parties like BJP and MIM and corrupt parties like TRS and vote in favour of Congress candidates,” he said while addressing the road shows.

Reddy alleged that both TRS and BJP, in connivance with the MIM, were enacting the drama of rivalry in view of GHMC elections. He asked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to replay whether or not TRS supported BJP Government and Prime Minister Narender Modi on issues like demonetisation, GST, abolition of Planning Commission, elections for President and Vice President of India and election of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. He said TRS MPs helped the Modi Government in passing all the controversial Bills in Parliament, especially in the Rajya Sabha. He asked both the TRS and BJP to stop enacting the dramas and speak about the real issues concerning the people of Hyderabad.

The TPCC Chief said that the Congress party, if voted to power in the GHMC elections, would give Rs 50,000 to every affected family and Rs 5 Lakhs and Rs 2.5 Lakhs to fully and partially destroyed houses. He said an ex-Gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to the families of those who lost their lives due to floods. He said every eligible beneficiary has a double bedroom house. Rs 8 lakhs would be given to the families who have a plot to construct a house and if they have a single bed room house Rs 4 lakhs will be given to construct an additional room. All the beneficiaries will be paid Rs 60,000/- to compensate the rent being paid starting from 2020 till the date of completion and handing over, he said.

Further, Uttam said that there would be free insurance against floods, fire accidents and damage due to power fluctuations. “Congress party would rationalize Property Tax. Increase relief to 50,000/- and extend to small commercial properties to help low and middle income groups. Free water supply up to 30,000 liters and drinking water connection will be given with free of cost. Pure Drinking at free of cost by setting up RO water vending machines in slums and double bedroom housing complexes,” he promised.

Reddy appealed to the people not to fall prey to the tactics of BJP and MIM of creating a communal divide or get lured from the false promises of TRS. He said that the Congress party has a long history of serving the people and it was all due to Congress Governments that Hyderabad has witnessed huge development. He appealed to the people to revive the golden rule of Congress party, beginning with the GHMC elections.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Congress senior leader Ahmed Patel who passed away today. Uttam Kumar Reddy described Ahmed Patel’s demise as a huge loss to the party.