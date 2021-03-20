Bandi Sanjay slams Govt over podu lands

State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar today slammed the State government over the issue of podu lands of tribals and added that it was shameful that they were forced to fight over the podu lands even after formation of Telangana state. He made these remarks while addressing media persons after paying tributes at the portrait of Jatothu Tanu Naik at the state party headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the fight of Tanu Naik against Razakars had inspired several people in the state while alleging that the rule of CM KCR was also resembling the rule of the Razakars in the state. He said that KCR government would talk about the podu lands whenever there is an election in the state. He alleged that the state government was creating problems instead of solving them. He alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders were resorting to land grabbing in the cities of the state. He said that the BJP would fight for the poor lambadas of the state.