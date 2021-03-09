Bandi slams CM KCR

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today slammed the Chief Minister of the state KCR and said that the CM was not responsible for the formation of the state. He said that the state formed due to the sacrifices of 1200 martyrs of Telangana.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering of graduate voters at Sumangali Function hall in Suryapeta district headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, he alleged that CM KCR had encouraged all traitors of Telangana after ditching the real Telangana fighters. He said that the party would launch a fight to liberate the state from the monster rule of CM KCR. He alleged that attempts were being made by the ruling TRS party leaders to secure fake votes by spending money under the garb of educational institutions.

He claimed that the ruling party leaders were criticizing the party’s MLC candidate Palal Rajeswara Reddy for disappearing from the scene after winning in the last graduate MLC elections. Commenting on the contest of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Professor Kodandaram, he said that the contest of Kodandarm would lead to the division of the votes and not result in the fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of the state. He alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders were not taking anysteps about the attacks on Hindus of Bhainsa town. He also alleged that the TRS party was working under the influence of its ally AIMIM party.