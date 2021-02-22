Bandi urges voters to Vote for his party in MLC elections

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today urged the voters of Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda district graduate MLC seat to vote for their party candidate Premender Reddy in the upcoming elections. He urged the intellectual class of the seat to exercise their vote with a lot of caution.

Speaking to media persons at Nalgonda district collector office, he alleged that the state was witnessing a monster rule and added that it was the need of the hour for the voters to vote for the BJP to teach a lesson to rival TRS party. He alleged that CM KCR had confined himself to his camp office Pragathi Bhavan without solving any of the public problems.

Alleging that the state government has deceived the teachers of the state, he said that the victory of the BJP would bring PRC to them. Sanjay claimed that the victory of the BJP in the GHMC elections had forced the state government to stop the controversial LRS scheme .