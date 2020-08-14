Bashti Dawakhanas inaugurated

Municipal and IT minister KT Rama Rao today inaugurated a Basthi Dawakhana at Habsiguda area here with Mayor B Rammohan.

The minister said that these hospitals are for providing better and immediate health services to Poor in the local areas. The government aims to help the poor get timely health services he said.

The hospitals have all medicines, tablets and injections for them KTR said. He called upon the people should avoid fear of Corona spread.

While health minister E Rajender and Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav others did so at Gandhi nagar and Ramgopalpet areas.

Together they inaugurated 25 Basthi Dawakhanas (local hospitals) in the city. The new Basthi hospitals will offer health care services to 2000 more patients a day in addition to 14000 patients, Srinivas Yadav said.

They will come up 18 in Hyderabad, 6 in Medchal and 2 in Ranga Reddy districts he explained. He said that the government so far set up 95 Basthi Dawakhanas in various places in the city and total figure is 170 including nearby districts.

There are 85 primary health centers in various locations in Hyderabad as of now. Srinivas Yadav instructed the officials to take all measures to put in place adequate medicines and improve health services.

He said that steps are being taken by the government to offer all facilities and infrastructure in these hospitals. We provide all equipment and facilities to offer timely health services to avoid inconvenience.

The government is ready to spend adequate funds for them he said. These hospitals, will ensure complete health care facilities to the local community in the city. He asked the officials to take steps to provide the best health services in these areas through adequate medicines, staff and services.

We aim to offer hassle free and timely health services to local community in the city, he added.