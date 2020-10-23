20.4 C
Hyderabad, IN
October 24, 2020

Navyamedia
Life

Bathukamma Celebrations Launched by the DG of Dr MCR HRD Institute

023
Bathukamma festival

B P Acharya, DG of the Institute & Special Chief Secretary to Govt. launched the floral festival of Telangana, Bathukamma, which was celebrated at the Institute with gaiety and reverence. The entire campus of the Institute was decked up with vibrant colors as a part of celebrations.

            The event was attended by the Officers, Faculty, and Staff, including Housekeeping and Garden Employees, of the Institute, in large numbers. Harpreet Singh, and Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka,  Additional Directors General of Institute also graced the occasion.

            Acharya said that Bathukamma festival is an integral part of the rich culture, traditions, and values of Telangana State. “Even though Bathukamma is a State festival of Telangana, it is now being celebrated not only across the country but also abroad“, he stated.

             He wished all the employees a happy and joyous Bathukamma festival and advised them to stay safe and healthy in the Pandemic period.  On this occasion,  Acharya felicitated the women employees of the Institute who decorated Bathukamma stacks with beautiful seasonal flowers. Acharya and the Senior Officers of the Institute broke coconuts and offered prayers.

            Making circles, the women employees sang traditional songs, danced around the Bathukammas, and clapped hands in unison. Their festive costumes, glittering jewelry, and dancing skills were the highlights of the celebrations. All of them received huge rounds of applause and admiration.

            The women set afloat the beautifully stacked Bathukammas in the newly restored Bathukamma Sarover on the campus of the Institute.

Related posts

Kerala sizzles as severe heatwave continues

admin

LORD RIDES CHINNA SESHA VAHANAM IN DAMODAR KRISHNUDU AVATAR

admin

GOVINDA CHANTS ON SRI KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI REVERBERATES TIRUMALA

admin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Real emotions of real people from Bali