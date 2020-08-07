BC Welfare Minister praises KCR

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar today said that Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has offered valuable lands for community associations at Kokapet area in Hyderabad for self respect.

He held a review on Corona cases and development programs in Karim Nagar with officials. On the occasion, Kamalakar criticised the opposition parties for false charges on the government. For self respect of BCs and community professions the chief Minister has offered Rs 100 cr for BCs. Besides KCR gave costly lands and sanctioned funds in the city. For seven decades no other governments have done such development he alleged.

The minister claimed that welfare programs as being continued by KCR government despite Corona pandemic and financial problems. Kamalakar said that rythu bandhu rythu vedikas will the farmers in a big way. However the congress and BJP are trying to blame the TRS government the minister said.

The opposition parties should stop mud slinging on the government he said. The people are happy with various development and welfare programs he claimed. TRS party is to get its committees by August 14 he, said. He inspected the facilities in the wards, of the government hospital.